EXPLORE THE SHORE: This week brings this year’s lowest low tides to West Seattle beaches

June 12, 2022 8:25 pm
That’s what the beach off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook was like this morning, shortly after the day’s lowest tide, which was “only” out to -2.0 feet. So imagine how far the water will recede when the year’s lowest tides arrive this week. Here’s what’s ahead:

Monday, June 13 – 10:37 am, -3.2 feet
Tuesday, June 14 – 11:22 am, -4.0 feet
Wednesday, June 15 – 12:09 pm, -4.3 feet
Thursday, June 16 – 12:58 pm, -4.1 feet
Friday, June 17 – 1:48 pm, -3.5 feet
Saturday, June 18 – 2:39 pm, -2.4 feet

After this, your next chance to see the shore at mega-low tide will be in mid-July, when it’ll be out to -4.0 feet on July 13th and 14th. Meantime, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks Tuesday through Saturday this week – times vary each day, and are listed here. (And whether or not you go when naturalists are present, their program offers these guidelines for exploring the shore without doing harm.)

