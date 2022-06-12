EXPLORE THE SHORE: This week brings this year’s lowest low tides to West Seattle beaches

That’s what the beach off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook was like this morning, shortly after the day’s lowest tide, which was “only” out to -2.0 feet. So imagine how far the water will recede when the year’s lowest tides arrive this week. Here’s what’s ahead:

Monday, June 13 – 10:37 am, -3.2 feet

Tuesday, June 14 – 11:22 am, -4.0 feet

Wednesday, June 15 – 12:09 pm, -4.3 feet

Thursday, June 16 – 12:58 pm, -4.1 feet

Friday, June 17 – 1:48 pm, -3.5 feet

Saturday, June 18 – 2:39 pm, -2.4 feet

After this, your next chance to see the shore at mega-low tide will be in mid-July, when it’ll be out to -4.0 feet on July 13th and 14th. Meantime, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks Tuesday through Saturday this week – times vary each day, and are listed here. (And whether or not you go when naturalists are present, their program offers these guidelines for exploring the shore without doing harm.)