Didn’t get to do enough shopping on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day? Check out this nearby day of sales

Maybe you were a seller. Maybe you were busy doing something else. Or maybe six hours just wasn’t enough time to do all the shopping you wanted to do on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 3+ weeks ago. So here’s another chance to shop till you drop – Shorewood on the Sound (within the Burien city limits) is bringing back its Streets of Sales this Saturday (June 11th), 9 am-4 pm. They are extending a special invitation to their northern neighbors (that’s us) to head a bit south and shop 30+ sales within a single square mile. Shorewood on the Sound has been doing this for 20+ years. This link will get you to their map.