CONGRATULATIONS: West Seattle lacrosse teams’ tournament success

More West Seattle sports success! This report and photo were sent by Greg Whittaker, one of the local coaches:

The SW Titans, our local K-8th grade lacrosse league, participated in the largest tournament in the state this weekend: The Harvey Cup at Harvey Field in Snohomish. With more than 80 teams competing, our boys played a strong and soggy tournament. With 3 games Saturday and 3 games Sunday, the 3/4th-grade team came in as champions of the “Silver Cup” bracket, doing the West Side Proud! Our 7/8th-grade team came in second in the silver cup in a sudden-death overtime loss. Our 5/6th-grade team played well and learned a ton about teamwork and long days. Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America and the Southwest Lacrosse League will start up again next February. More info on our local lacrosse teams at www.Swlacrosseclub.org.