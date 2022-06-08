8 notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Here’s what’s ahead:

LAPS WITH LOU: Today’s the day retired PE teacher Lou Cutler plans 71 laps around the Pathfinder K-8 field on Pigeon Point, one for every year of the age he’ll be on his birthday later this month, raising money for Make-A-Wish. You can donate here!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: It’s usually open Friday afternoons but is closed today because of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society gala tonight (later in the list).

LOOP THE ‘LUPE PACKET PICKUP: If you’re registered for Saturday’s Loop the ‘Lupe event, you can pick up your packet 4-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor). If you’re not, register online or at the event!

TASTING: 4-6 pm at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), “We are pouring Graham Beck Brut and Rose Brut. Come enjoy some spring bubbles at West Seattle Liquor and Wine.”

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), open to all 12+ interested in Magic: The Gathering.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL MIDDLE-SCHOOL STUDENTS’ ART SHOW: The show we previewed here opens tonight at Museum of Museums (900 Boylston Ave.) and continues there through July 13th,

SWSHS GALA: “Bridging Our Communities Together,” celebrating 25 years of the Log House Museum, is happening at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) tonight, 6-8 pm. Registration deadline has passed so we’re mostly mentioning this as a reminder for those who are registered.

BOB DYLAN TRIBUTE BAND: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), “Wanderers by Trade, Seattle’s Premier Bob Dylan Tribute Band ,is back to play a great selection of some Dylan classics and hidden gems spanning his whole career. Joining them are Edmondz Tranzit Authority, laying down some rad jazz fusion.” $10, 21+.

