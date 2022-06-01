ART: Student show hosted by Westside School opening at Museum of Museums

(Photos courtesy Westside School)

Student artists from Westside School (WSB sponsor) hope you’ll take a journey to explore a view into their journey. They’re hosting a four-school show at the Museum of Museums, titled “Emerging Attitudes.” Their announcement explains that it’s “based on the many different perspectives into the middle-school journey.” The exhibit also features work by students from SAAS, Lake Washington Girls School, and University Prep, in multiple mediums, and was organized by Westside’s middle-school art teacher Colleen Barry.

Westside students and family are getting their first look at the show tonight, and then it’ll be open to the public June 3rd-July 13 at MoM, which is at 900 Boylston Avenue, just east of downtown.