7 for your West Seattle Thursday

Highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (bee/lavender photo by Rosalie Miller):

SECOND-LOWEST TIDE OF THE YEAR Today’s tide is out to a mega-low -4.1 feet at 12:58 pm, second-lowest low tide of the year. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks from 11 am to 3 pm.

WEST SEATTLE PUBLIC EQUITY FUND: Learn about this new collaboration between PTAs to “fundshift” – bring the family to Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) to learn and celebrate, as explained in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK GATHERING: Potluck in the park! 6 pm at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) – details in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 6 pm for Madam Monarch, King Sheim, Sprig, Miranda Kitchpanich. $10 advance, $15 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm in-person (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds) and online (see our calendar listing for connection information and agenda highlights).

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm, it’s opening night for the new world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here.

