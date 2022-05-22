WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: First Delridge Bicycle Rodeo

Thanks to Don Brubeck of West Seattle Bike Connections for the report and photos from another first-time event that happened Saturday – the Delridge Bike Rodeo:

West Seattle Bike Connections partnered with Delridge Community Center’s staff for bike fun for kids, families. Britt Lord-Jacobson was the lead for Delridge CC. B, Xavier, and other SPR staff did lots of work.

WSBC did a skills rodeo including a rock dodge obstacle course, a slow race, and intersection ride-out. Kathy Dunn, Bryan Fiedorcyzk, Anthony Avery, and I were the wranglers.

Bike Works brought their mobile shop for free bike checks.

Outdoors for All brought adaptive cycles for riders with disabilities to try.

Children’s Hospital had a big crew to give away helmets to kids and do helmet fitting adjustments.

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance was there for information on mountain biking.

Flip Your Trip was there to give information about transit and active transportation options.

Seattle Police came on bikes and rode horses from Westcrest to the event. Their miniature horse was a big hit.