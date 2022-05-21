WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another store robbery; stolen Silverado pickup

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:
ANOTHER STORE ROBBERY: Police are investigating this one right now, at Sally Beauty in Westwood Village. Different description from last night’s mini-mart robberies – this time the robber is described as a white man in his 50s, medium build, black beanie, black face mask, gray hoodie, slim build, black skinny jeans, white sneakers, holding a black and silver gun in one hand as he left eastbound on SW Barton. Police told us at the scene that he got away with about $300 in cash.
STOLEN PICKUP: Sent this morning by Kelli:
My husband’s truck was stolen from out front of house. It was last seen at 10 pm last night, 44th Ave SW between Hanford and Hinds.
Chevy Silverado 1998, grayish brown color, license plate C22085D
It has several stickers on the back window including a crab in the lower left hand corner and. Washington state sticker in upper left with blue TR.
| 0 COMMENTS