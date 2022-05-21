WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another store robbery; stolen Silverado pickup

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:

ANOTHER STORE ROBBERY: Police are investigating this one right now, at Sally Beauty in Westwood Village. Different description from last night’s mini-mart robberies – this time the robber is described as a white man in his 50s, medium build, black beanie, black face mask, gray hoodie, slim build, black skinny jeans, white sneakers, holding a black and silver gun in one hand as he left eastbound on SW Barton. Police told us at the scene that he got away with about $300 in cash.

STOLEN PICKUP: Sent this morning by Kelli: