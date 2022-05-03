UPDATE: House fire in 3800 block 46th SW

1:44 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to a possible house fire near 46th and Andover.

(Added: Photo sent by Emilie)

1:47 AM: First crews on scene say it’s a basement fire.

1:56 AM: Firefighters are checking the other floors to be sure it hasn’t spread. So far no word of injuries.

1:58 AM: They’ve now reported some flames in a corner of the roof/attic, while the fire in the basement is described as “under control.”

2:03 AM: And now the attic fire is also declared “under control.”

(Added: Photo posted in comments by Nick)

2:13 AM: They’ve just told dispatch that the fire is “tapped” (out).

2:28 AM: Some of the units are being dismissed. SFD’s investigator will work to figure out how this started; we’ll follow up later this morning.