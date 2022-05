So many of the remembrances we published these past two years ended with the promise that a celebration of life would be scheduled at a later date. One such was that of Ralph L. Heitt, remembered here in April of last year. Now we have an update on plans for a gathering: “A memorial/celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, 1501 32nd Ave S., Seattle, on May 28th, 2022 at 11 am.”