BIZNOTE: Final week for Illusions Hair Design

That’s the “memory wall” at Illusions Hair Design, which will close permanently after this Thursday (May 26th), as first reported here in February. The final hours for the salon will be a celebration, open house-style, and in case you’re not on the Illusions mailing list, here’s the invitation:

Come help us celebrate our 44 years in business with our GOODBYE OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, May 26th from 1-6 pm. We won’t guarantee to have enough Champagne to last the entire event (we will try!), but we can guarantee there will be cheers, MANY tears, and and abundance of THANK YOUs and fond farewells from us!

If you haven’t seen our memory wall yet, (photos spanning decades, salon memorabilia, and more!), our OPEN HOUSE DAY will be your LAST CHANCE to view it.

If you wanted one last chance to see us before we go, this day is it! We can share stories and memories together one final time. We will have some special guests from years past this day too! (Yes… SUE, LINDA, NANCY & CHARLET plan to be here!)

To everyone who has already said their goodbyes, sent cards, flowers, and gifts… THANK YOU SO MUCH!