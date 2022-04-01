West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

52℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this business burglar?

April 1, 2022 12:34 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

The latest local business hit by burglary is The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park, broken into overnight. Proprietor Philip Sudore sent these security-camera images:

Philip asks, “Does anyone know this CRIMINAL!? HE cleaned us out last night at The Spot West Seattle! Has a wedding ring on if that helps identify him. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Very sad.” He doesn’t have a police-incident number yet but is in the process of getting one.

We have a few other followup questions out and will update. (If you haven’t been there, The Spot is a restaurant and “community hangout,” with several live-music events most weeks in the former coffeehouse space at 2920 SW Avalon Way.)

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this business burglar?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.