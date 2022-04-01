WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this business burglar?

The latest local business hit by burglary is The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park, broken into overnight. Proprietor Philip Sudore sent these security-camera images:

Philip asks, “Does anyone know this CRIMINAL!? HE cleaned us out last night at The Spot West Seattle! Has a wedding ring on if that helps identify him. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Very sad.” He doesn’t have a police-incident number yet but is in the process of getting one.

We have a few other followup questions out and will update. (If you haven’t been there, The Spot is a restaurant and “community hangout,” with several live-music events most weeks in the former coffeehouse space at 2920 SW Avalon Way.)