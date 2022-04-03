WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 views, land and sea

Thanks to local photographers sharing their work, we are able today to present another gallery of West Seattle birds! First, seabirds – above, a Horned Grebe photographed by Matt Olson at Duwamish Head, where he also saw this Red-necked Grebe:

From Jim Clark, Mergansers at Seola Pond:

James Tilley, from afar, photographed a Great Blue Heron hunting for food along Alki:

He also sent this photo of a Pileated Woodpecker at Lincoln Park:

Elsewhere in Lincoln Park, Anthony Beas took this photo – can you ID the bird?

Hummingbirds are popular subjects – Sarah Miller saw this Rufous:

And from Jerry Simmons, an Anna’s>:

Barred Owls also have drawn a lot of attention lately. Marc Fendel photographed this one:

And we can’t resist publishing one more photo of the owl who photogenically hung out in an Admiral cherry tree all day – this one is from Alex Anderson:

One more big “thank you” to everyone who shares photos, from birds to breaking news and beyond – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send them if it’s not urgent, or text 206-293-6302 if it is!