TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend road-work alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, April 1st.

WEATHER

Partly sunny today, some rain possible tonight, high in the 50s.

WEEKEND ROAD WORK

Here’s a long list of projects that SDOT will be working on:

Weather permitting, we plan to complete several projects this weekend. For all planned construction, we expect to begin work as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Please anticipate possible delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers. *On Saturday, we’ll be working in several locations:

–Updating curb ramps on 45th Ave SW and SW Admiral Way. We may need to shift travel lanes slightly to complete this work, but the street will still be accessible to traffic.

–Making several pavement updates on 16th Ave SW in the Highland Park neighborhood, including such as:

–Installing crosswalks at 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle St

–Installing pavement markings and crosswalks on 16th Ave SW between Cambridge St and Roxbury St

–Restoring the pavement markings at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St

–Restoring pavement markings on West Marginal Way between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way. We’ll also be installing reflectors on West Marginal Way to help with visibility on rainy days. This work will take multiple weekends to complete.

–Installing a speed hump and completing remaining construction activities on SW Webster St between 12th Ave SW and 15th Ave SW in Highland Park where we built a natural drainage system earlier this month. Traffic will still be allowed in both directions.

–Replacing overhead signs on West Marginal Way as it approaches the Chelan 5-way intersection and on the Fauntleroy Expressway just before the West Seattle Bridge onramp. Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be updating the curb ramps and pavement at S Albro St and S Eddy St in Georgetown. During this work, there will be a minor closure on the westbound direction of S Eddy St between S Albro St and Ellis Ave S. We anticipate minimal traffic impacts during this work.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is now back to serving all runs.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

739th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

NOTE: SDOT IS STILL WORKING ON ITS TRAFFIC-CAM TROUBLE, SO WE ONLY HAVE THIS WSDOT CAM:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

CAMERA P.S. – YOU CAN ACCESS LIVE VIDEO FROM CITY CAMERA WINDOWS ON SDOT MAP HERE

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.