SUMMER CAMP: Seattle Parks programs now open for registration

Two months until summer! Families that haven’t locked in summer-camp plans yet might be interested in the programs for which Seattle Parks just opened registration this afternoon. They’re offering summer camps at multiple West Seattle locations, including Delridge, High Point, and Alki Community Centers as well as Camp Long and Dakota Place Park. There are opportunities for kids with disabilities, too, as well as preschool-age camps. You can browse the citywide brochure here, and register online here.