UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for house fire on Walnut SW

6:33 PM: Seattle Fire sent a few units to a report of something burning on the roof of a house in the 3200 block of Walnut SW [vicinity map], and the first crews on scene assessed it as a fire on an upper floor, so they’re upgrading it to a “full response.”

(Added: Photo sent by Christine)

6:38 PM: The firefighters report finding fire in the attic of the 3-story house.

6:46 PM: Firefighters have told dispatch the fire is under control and they’re just looking for hot spots. No injuries reported so far.

(Added: WSB photo)

7:01 PM: They’ve called the fire “tapped” (out). Our crew at the scene confirms everyone got out OK. … SFD’s investigator is there to try to figure out what sparked the fire.