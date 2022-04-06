Mayoral guest appearance booked, and other notes from District 1 Community Network

For months, the District 1 Community Network has been talking about trying to get Mayor Bruce Harrell to make a guest appearance at one of their monthly meetings. As the coalition of West Seattle and South Park community advocates met tonight, D1CN’s administrator Larry Wymer announced the mayor has committed to be at their May 4th meeting. D1CN continues to meet online, so that’ll likely be a virtual appearance. … Another city-politics topic discussed tonight was City Council redistricting. Elsa Batres-Boni from the city talked about the Redistricting Commission‘s work, noting that census results mean District 1’s boundaries will change for the 2023 election, though new maps haven’t been finalized yet. You can look at four draft maps here – we reported on them in February – and send your comments. Final draft is expected in September … D1CN got an update on the Fauntleroy ferry-dock-replacement planning process from Mike Dey and Frank Immel of the Fauntleroy Community Association. They noted an all-West Seattle meeting about the project is planned for May 24th; details to come … D1CN meets first Wednesdays at 7 pm, so that’s when you can expect to hear from the mayor on May 4th.