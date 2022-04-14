HAPPENING NOW: April’s West Seattle Art Walk

We are out visiting some of tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk artist receptions:

Katie Dean is the featured artist at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor; 4540 California SW), open until 8 pm.

(added) At Fogue Gallery (4150 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can meet several of the gallery’s featured artists. This month, we photographed Tom Costantini, whose memorable illustrations you’re sure to have seen:

Fogue is open tonight until 8-ish, Further south, artist Brandi Quinn is at Canna Culture Shop (5435 California SW), sibling shop across the street from Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) until 7 pm:

And we talked with artist Pam Hemmerling at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor):

She creates both portraits and abstracts, highly textured, both tactile and visual. Of her portraits, she told us, she likes to include the subjects as they really are, imperfections and all – she also enjoys creating a portrait that reveals something new as you look more closely. Also at Viscon, we talked with proprietor/winemaker Ben Viscon, who recently released a new Merlot, and is expecting to release a new Rose in about a month.

See tonight’s full list of venues and artist receptions here, where you’ll also find links to the featured artists, to find out more about their work.