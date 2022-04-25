West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

From the dumped-likely-stolen file: Black Cannondale bicycle with stickers

April 25, 2022 6:50 pm
Sent by Beth:

Found this bike in my front yard this morning. I live a block from Westwood Village.

Stickers on the bike include one that says “Save a Tree.” If this is your bike, email us and we’ll connect you.

  • retromtb April 25, 2022 (6:58 pm)
    If it doesn’t find its way home I hope someone can restore that classic beauty. Looks like it’s already been through a chop shop with that front wheel situation. If you’ve still got it in a couple weeks and want to get rid of it I’ll fix it up for donation.

