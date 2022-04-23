FOLLOWUP: ‘Driver report card’ signs, week 6

If SDOT sticks with the originally announced schedule, this could be the last update on the so-called “driver report card” signs in High Point, installed in hopes of raising awareness of the need to stop for pedestrians at intersections, whether they have marked crosswalks or not. Above, the 34th/Morgan marked crosswalk had a 26 percent stop rate in this week’s check, down 1 percent from last week. The unmarked crossing on Sylvan Way was up one percent:

We’ll be checking on Monday to see if the signs will indeed be moved elsewhere after this week. The original announcement suggested Rainier Beach would be next.