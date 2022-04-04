West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire at Westwood house awaiting demolition

April 4, 2022 6:13 pm
6:13 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving at what’s described as a residential fire in the basement of a house in the 9200 block of 25th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

6:18 PM: Firefighters are searching the other areas of the building after knocking down the basement fire.

6:20 PM: They’ve now told dispatch the fire is “tapped” (out). No injuries reported.

6:21 PM: City records show this house is slated for demolition – the permit was issued last November – with townhouses to replace it.

  • S. Woodard April 4, 2022 (6:20 pm)
    MASSIVE response – multiple units – for a basement fire. Is it under control? 

    • WSB April 4, 2022 (6:45 pm)
      Always a large response for a residential fire. As noted above, it was extinguished fairly quickly.

  • Maureen Emerson April 4, 2022 (6:48 pm)
    Let it BURN! I am next door and SO fed up with the squatters, transients, and squalor! We’ve been here for 35 years. It’s a travesty to see what this once, family-oriented block has become. SHAME on you…Seattle City Council. Shame on you!!!

