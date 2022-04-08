ELECTION 2022: Emily Alvarado becomes 2nd candidate for open 34th District State House seat

A second West Seattle resident has declared her candidacy for the 34th District State House position that Rep. Eileen Cody is leaving at year’s end. Emily Alvarado spent five years with the City of Seattle Office of Housing, the last two as its director; she currently is a vice president with the housing nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners. She is quoted in the campaign announcement as saying, “For more than a decade, I have worked collaboratively to create affordable housing throughout our region, championing policies and investments that foster inclusive, healthy communities and reduce homelessness. … Everyone deserves quality, affordable housing, education and health care, in a safe, thriving community.” The announcement also describes Alvarado as “an attorney, coalition-builder and former community organizer” who “has fought for reproductive justice, equitable community development, and economic opportunity.” Alvarado’s announcement comes three weeks after the first candidate entered the race, Leah Griffin. The primary election is set for August 2nd.