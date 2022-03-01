West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Eat pizza, support Roxhill Elementary

March 1, 2022 9:00 am
Another local school invites you to support them via a dine-out fundraiser. This Thursday (March 3), between 4 pm and 9 pm, part of the proceeds at Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW, White Center) will support Friends of Roxhill Elementary, if you mention that you’re supporting the school. You can dine in or get take-out or delivery. You can even order online, or by phone (206-432-9765). The Proletariat menu included vegan and gluten-free options too.

