What’s up for the rest of spring’s first West Seattle Monday

(Look closely for another sign of spring – robins! Photo by John Skerratt)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: The next free online class is at 11 am today – if you don’t see this reminder in time, our calendar listing has other upcoming dates, as well as registration information.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers preview the week ahead and recap recent highlights. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

SPORTS: High-school soccer and baseball home games today: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), West Seattle HS soccer hosts Lakeside; at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS soccer hosts Cleveland, and at 7 pm, CSIHS baseball hosts Bainbridge, both at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

LINE DANCING: 6:15 pm class at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

