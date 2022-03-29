WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic-converter theft; cursive tagger

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: After this week’s earlier reports of a catalytic-converter thief in a “dark sedan,” another reader sent this:

We just received the police report number for a catalytic converter theft that occurred in our garage in the Avalon Way area over this past weekend. It occurred just past midnight Sunday morning. We don’t have images of the theft, but the cameras in the area leave no doubt that this person was responsible. Police report T22008061. Black or dark blue Infiniti sedan, off-color left front quarter panel, no license plate. He tailgated a resident through the security gate. (The targeted car) was a Toyota Prius and it took him about 10 minutes.

CURSIVE TAGGER: This is part of the tag scrawled on Kim’s car near Cove Park in Fauntleroy, more like cursive handwriting than a typical tag:

She reports the same tag on a sign at Lincoln Park as well as two garages and a van in the area.