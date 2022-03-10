SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Military Sealift Command ship USNS Washington Chambers

Thanks to Garrett for sending the photo! The Military Sealift Command ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) passed West Seattle, northbound, this morning. This U.S. Navy post about a training exercise last year describes it as a “dry-cargo/ammunition ship.” As of this January USNI News report, it was part of the carrier USS Carl Vinson‘s strike group. We last mentioned this ship three years ago; MarineTraffic.com shows it entering the Strait of Juan de Fuca right now, after leaving Manchester this morning.
