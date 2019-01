MISSING BOY: Last seen in Burien

Have you seen Ahsan? Friends of his family are asking people in West Seattle and White Center to help look for the autistic boy, last seen with his grandmother in Burien. They might be in a white 1997 Ford Taurus, plate BLF6212, with a right-side mirror wrapped in duct tape. And Ahsan is likely to b...