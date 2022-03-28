RETURNING: West Seattle Grand Parade back for 2022

(WSB photo, 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade prize winners Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band)

Among the many big public events shelved these past two years, the West Seattle Grand Parade. But this year, it’ll be back. We confirmed that with Rotary Club of West Seattle leaders when we covered their Spring for Kids event last weekend. This year’s date: Saturday, July 23rd. If you’re new – or if you’ve forgotten! – the parade proceeds from The Admiral District down California SW to The Junction. Still early for other details, but not too early to save the date.