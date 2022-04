Heidi is missing in Snohomish County, but she is a former West Seattle resident, so her sister Kelly – who still lives here – asked us to get the word out here too. Heidi is 35 years old, about 5’1”, brownish hair with highlights, last seen Monday at a bus stop in Arlington. If you see her or have information about her whereabouts, please contact authorities – the missing-persons case is filed with Arlington Police, #2022-5958.