WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: WSHS softball players turn coaches

(WSB photos)

Perfect afternoon for softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where 15 members of the West Seattle High School softball team spent three hours mentoring younger players. The team organized a three-hour skills clinic for 7-to-13-year-olds to raise money for their program. Almost 40 kids showed up to learn. They rotated through three stations – including outfield (above) and infield (below):

The WSHS players also provided coaching in hitting:

Proceeds from the clinic fees will help buy new uniforms and equipment for the Wildcat girls. (They’re taking online donations, too.) Their season starts in about a month, with a home game against Lynnwood on March 14th (here’s the season schedule), under new head coach Rey Delgado.