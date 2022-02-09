WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 6 notes

(Sunset @ Lowman Beach last weekend, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Will Gov. Jay Inslee join some of his colleagues in announcing the future of mask rules? He has a briefing/media Q&A event planned for 2 pm today. The livestream will be here.

FOOD FUNDRAISER: The West Seattle High School Junior Class ASB benefits from part of the proceeds at West Seattle Chipotle (4730 California SW), 5-9 pm – details in our calendar listing.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about culinary, wine, and hospitality studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

WOMEN, WINE, AND WILLS: Estate-planning discussion with attorney Jenny Ling at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW), 6 pm – details and RSVP info are in our calendar listing.

GONDOLA PROPOSAL @ 34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Before tonight’s 7:15 pm online 34th District Democrats meeting, you’re invited to a 6:30 pm discussion of the gondola proposal. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)