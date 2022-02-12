WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 10 possibilities

(Spring-preview sights at Lincoln Park, photographed by Warren Langley)

Saturday begins! Here’s what’s happening (mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar):

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE SIGNUPS: If you’d rather sign up for this year’s SWLL season in person instead of online, go to the Little Log Cabin in Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) between noon and 3 pm today.

PET PHOTO BOOTH: Get a pic of, or with, your pet for Valentine’s Day, with a special photo booth today at Mud Bay (2611 California SW), noon-4 pm.

WINE & CHOCOLATE: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm. Chocolate – local creations from Intrigue Chocolate Co. – is in the spotlight along with wine this Valentine weekend.

BEER AND CAKE: Good Society (2701 California SW) celebrates its second anniversary all weekend, including beer releases and a pop-up 2-7 pm today/tonight with the cakemakers of Lovely & Dapper Desserts.

RAIN CITY RELIEF: Record-release party for fundraising campaign helping musicians’ pandemic recovery, 5-7 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska) – details and schedule are in our preview.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

COMEDY NIGHT: Get some laughs at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) with Reid Clark and others, 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show, details in our calendar listing,

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its third weekend at 7:30 tonight. Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: At Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) with Dolly Madison, 9 pm.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!