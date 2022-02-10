Support – and see! – musicians during Rain City Relief show Saturday at Easy Street Records

Support your local musicians! Here’s one way to do it – Easy Street Records in The Junction is hosting the Rain City Relief record-release party Saturday night, with performers including Beverly Crusher (above). Here’s the announcement:

Easy Street Records is hosting a release party for Rain City Relief’s vinyl compilation record at their West Seattle store on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 starting at 5.00 PM. This limited edition one-of-a-kind collector’s vinyl album features 10 of Seattle’s best and brightest rising artists including Chong the Nomad, The Black Tones and Shaina Shepherd. Ariana DeBoo, Beverly Crusher, and All Star Opera will perform during the party. Smokey Brights will be in attendance and other artists featured on the album may also be present. The event is free and open to the public with ID and proof of vaccination.

The album was recorded as part of Rain City Relief’s effort to raise $100,000 to provide direct financial support to Seattle artists who continue to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rain City Relief is produced by The Reef and Seattle Would Tour Foundation with generous support from Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation, and iconic Seattle businesses including Caffe Vita, Rudy’s, The Edgewater Hotel, Li’l Woody’s, Arvin Goods, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, The Derschang Group, Alaska Air, Georgetown Brewery, PAX®, Weedmaps, House of Cultivar, Heylo, and Moxie’s Mints.

Seattle music lovers are invited to support local artists on Rain City Relief’s website. Supporters who contribute a minimum of $25, will receive a copy of the limited edition vinyl album. The vinyl record will also be available to contributors at Easy Street Records on February 12 and starting February 14, at Sonic Boom Records, Silver Platters locations, Light in the Attic Records, and Royal Records; as well as at select locations of The Edgewater, Rudy’s, Caffe Vita, and The Reef Cannabis’ Mercantile Shop.

Saturday Schedule:

5:00-5:15 PM: Performance by RCR artist All Star Opera

5:15 PM: Welcome and update on Rain City Relief’s fundraising efforts

5:35-5:50 PM: Performance by RCR artist Ariana DeBoo

6:00 PM: Rain City Relief will hand checks to artists

6:10-6:30 PM: Performance by RCR artist Beverly Crusher