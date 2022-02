(WSB file photo)

Off on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday? Looking for something you can do with your out-of-school kid(s)? The West Seattle Junction Association is still recruiting volunteers to assist with placing and removing dozens of American flags in the heart of The Junction. Two time slots – 9 to 10 am and/or 4-5 pm. Volunteers will meet Tom in front of Cupcake Royale on the northeast corner of California/Alaska. Sign up online here!