WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Food-delivery driver carjacked

As noted in our update on last night’s cannabis-store robbery, police said on of the suspects matched the description of a West Seattle carjacking 20 minutes earlier. We’ve obtained the police-report narrative on that incident. Police say an Uber Eats driver told them he was picking up an order at a restaurant in the 6500 block of 35th SW around 7:50 pm when two men approached him “walking toward his vehicle very fast.” One pulled out a “black Glock-style handgun and held it at waist level, aiming it directly at” the victim and telling him “give me your keys.” The keys were already in the car, which was running, so the victim gave the robbers his money clip. They got into the car and drove away southbound on 35th SW. Three things missing in the information we obtained: The report does not identify the restaurant (Grillbird is the only one in that area). The report also does not describe the car – we heard it mentioned on police radio as a white Acura – nor the robbers, aside from the possible link to the store holdup 20 minutes later. If you have any tips, the police incident # to refer to is 22-009805.