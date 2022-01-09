Remembering Don Gardiner, 1927-2021

Family and friends are remembering Don Gardiner, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Don Gardiner

November 23, 1927 – December 30, 2021

Community Dentist, Civic Leader, Sportsman, and Great-Grandfather, Don leaves a treasure of beautiful experiences with those he engaged and served. Don passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap on December 30, 2021, at the remarkable age of 94.

Don spent his childhood on a family dairy farm in Elmwood, Wisconsin. he joined the Navy in 1946, found a passion for dentistry, and attended Marquette School of Dentistry. Don joined his brother Jack in Seattle after graduating, settling in West Seattle to begin his dental practice and raise a family. Don was an active leader in the community, joining the YMCA board and becoming Lions Club President. His dental practice with Doctors Watts and Pierce was perfect for Don’s social personality. He especially loved the kids in his practice because they became his secret network of information on what was “really happening.”

Don also found joy in thoroughbred horses and became a regular at Emerald Downs race track. Eventually, he and his wife Judi became owners of several horses, winning numerous prizes and several significant events. he loved entertaining family members on race day and visiting the stables with trainers and other owners.

Don loved people and always found a way to interject humor to put people at ease and leave an endearing memory. Don is survived by his wife Judi, her daughters liz Bluechel and husband Turner, Diana Stilson and husband Roger, son Randy and wife Paula, daughter Michele Elliott, son Robert and wife Penny, and daughter Marci Sizemore and husband Bob. Don was a grandfather to eight grandchildren and great-grandfather to five. A private service will be held.