Thanks to Joseph for the photo. The familiar red-highlighted RapidRide station framework is appearing on Delridge Way, eight months before the scheduled conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. This work is under way on southbound Delridge just south of SW Andover. As shown on the map of the West Seattle section of the H Line, this will be the northernmost station:

The H Line is currently scheduled to launch with Metro’s September service change