MLK Day of Service and other notes for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Noodle and crew for the photo from a West Seattle walk in the fog. Below, a few notes for this Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday Monday:

WHAT’S CLOSED

-Schools

–Libraries

–Most Seattle Parks facilities

-Banks

–Post Offices

As for what’s happening:

POP-UP CLEANUP: Other MLK Day of Service events in our area are full – volunteer capacities have long been restricted because of the pandemic – but you can grab a bag and go join the pop-up cleanup along Harbor Avenue SW, 10 am-noon, as previewed right after we got word of it last night.

BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE A reader asked us if any local animal-advocate groups was joining this nationwide fundraiser honoring what would have been Betty White‘s 100th birthday today. Furry Faces Foundation has decided to jump in: