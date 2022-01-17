West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

MLK Day of Service and other notes for your West Seattle Monday

January 17, 2022 9:54 am
Thanks to Noodle and crew for the photo from a West Seattle walk in the fog. Below, a few notes for this Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday Monday:

WHAT’S CLOSED
-Schools
Libraries
Most Seattle Parks facilities
-Banks
Post Offices

As for what’s happening:

POP-UP CLEANUP: Other MLK Day of Service events in our area are full – volunteer capacities have long been restricted because of the pandemic – but you can grab a bag and go join the pop-up cleanup along Harbor Avenue SW, 10 am-noon, as previewed right after we got word of it last night.

BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE A reader asked us if any local animal-advocate groups was joining this nationwide fundraiser honoring what would have been Betty White‘s 100th birthday today. Furry Faces Foundation has decided to jump in:

We are proud to join Betty White’s Challenge! Please consider donating $5 in honor of Betty White…she still lives with all of us in our hearts and minds,

Thank you for your consideration. Donations may be made to our PayPal account – furryfaces@hotmail.com – or mailed to 3809 46th Ave SW, Seattle, 98116. For more information about Furry Faces Foundation, go here.

