CORONAVIRUS: Feds’ free-tests website now taking orders; state’s price-gouging alert

Two notes today about home tests for COVID-19:

ONLINE ORDERING BEGINS FOR FREE TESTS: The federal government wasn’t expected to launch this until tomorrow but it’s up now. You can go here and order up to four home COVID tests per household to be mailed to you. Wondering what kind of tests? From the website:

The tests available for order: -Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR

-Can be taken anywhere

-Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

-Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms

-Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines

-Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

The tests will take at least a week to arrive, the site says.

IF YOU’RE BUYING HOME TESTS … the state Attorney General’s Office has a warning for you about price-gouging. The office says it’s been receiving complaints including online ads offering tests for more than triple their retail price. You can file a price-gouging complaint about this or anything else by going here.