West Seattle, Washington

26 Sunday

28℉

What’s happening, and not happening, on this post-holiday West Seattle Sunday

December 26, 2021 6:16 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(California scrub-jay with its Christmas gift – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Notes for the day after Christmas:

VACCINATION CLINIC: Need your first, second, or booster shot for COVID-19? Pliable is back at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) 8:30 am-1 pm today. It’s too late to make an appointment but they say “eligible walkups” are welcome.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCHES: Some are not having services today. Our updated list of who is and isn’t is here.

NO WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: In case you missed the sign at last week’s market …

But the 10 am-2 pm Sunday market WILL be back next Sunday (January 2nd).

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Closing performance for the ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) musical, 3 pm. A few tickets were left when we checked early today – go here. (That’s also where you can go to buy your ticket to the online recording.)

Share This

1 Reply to "What's happening, and not happening, on this post-holiday West Seattle Sunday"

  • The Rog December 26, 2021 (7:00 am)
    Reply

    Just got to work in South Lake Union from North Admiral. Please clear all the snow off your car (especially the roof). Packed snow on roads but didn’t feel too icy yet (I have an AWD vehicle). More traffic than a normal Sunday once I was across the low bridge… It’s beautiful out, have fun and be safe!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.