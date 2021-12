Thanks for the photo! That’s from Highland Park, one area that got a bit of slush as the latest bout of stormy weather moved through. According to @westseawx, what’s left of a “decaying convergence zone” is to blame. The National Weather Service, meantime, warns a bit of “tidal overflow” is possible along the shore, in tandem with the 12.7-foot high tide that peaked just before 9 am.