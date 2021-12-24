WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First official alert about possible snow

(Purple = Winter Weather Advisory, pink = Winter Storm Warning)

After days of talk about extremely cold weather on the way, the National Weather Service has issued the first official alert about it: A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect 4 am Saturday through 4 pm Sunday. The advisory is as wide-ranging as the forecasts have been, saying: “Snow will most likely develop in showers and bands, leading to highly variable snow accumulations. The best timing for heavier snow is Saturday night into Sunday.” The forecast for this evening, meantime, says you might see a few flakes, but insists, “no snow accumulation.” (If and when you see snow, let us know where – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!) P.S. Here’s the newest safety info from the city. No official city-supported shelters in our idea, but if you can help with the emergency shelter at West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160, here’s how.