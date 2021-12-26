West Seattle, Washington

26 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday morning updates

December 26, 2021 8:32 am
(Photo from Bea – Olson/Myers hill)

8:32 AM: The snow finally arrived early this morning around ~6 am and is still falling. We have about 2″ here in Upper Fauntleroy. Some areas have more. Driving is dicey. Here are some updates to start our coverage.

SNOW CLOSURES
West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA

TRANSPORTATION INFO
-City map of plowed routes, here
-City map of traffic cams, here
-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here
-Metro buses are on snow routes – advisories here
-Water Taxi running late at 8:30/9 am so crews can clear snow on dock

WEATHER INFO
Winter Storm Warning alert in effect until 3 pm

More updates to come. Thanks for the info/photos already – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

9:04 AM: Photo from one area without traffic cams – Alki – thanks to @AlkiDude for tweeting this:

Several readers sent reminders – hummingbirds are out there in need of food! This photo is from Dina in Highland Park – she says they kept their feeder indoors overnight so it wouldn’t freeze:

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday morning updates"

  • dRm December 26, 2021 (8:41 am)
    Be careful out there!!!  Icy under the snow. Had a hard time getting back to my house.

  • Jacob Sonnenfeld December 26, 2021 (8:44 am)
    SDOT has this interactive traffic camera site that can give folks an idea of what the roads look like out there. https://web6.seattle.gov/travelers/

  • AlkiGirl December 26, 2021 (8:45 am)
    Be careful out there friends. I was coming down Admiral and I was sliding all the way down. It hasn’t been plowed as of 8:30am. Stay safe!

