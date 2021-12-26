WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday pm updates

As the snow continues – with wind-chill temperatures in the teens – West Seattle’s only cold-weather shelter is open, at American Legion Post 160 (3602 SW Alaska). This is an all-volunteer effort, no city or other help, and more volunteers are needed – as mentioned here earlier this week. Post commander Keith Hughes, meantime, says if you or someone you know needs somewhere to go, “The warm-up center is open all day, and the Shelter will be open tonight. I have cots, mats, and blankets for up to 16 people.” Meantime, our coverage continues, first with the lists that started our earlier coverage:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

-City map of plowed routes, here

-City map of traffic cams, here

-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here

–Metro buses are on snow routes – advisories here

-West Seattle Water Taxi (update) CANCELED for the rest of today

SNOW CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

–West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA

-All Seattle Public Library branches

–Fauntleroy Church worship service (both online and in-person)

–City transfer stations (including the nearby one in west South Park)

–Junction & Morgan Junction Starbucks closed

-Also closed: Mission Cantina, The Bridge, The Birdhouse, The Westy, Southgate Roller Rink, Marination Ma Kai, West Seattle Bowl, Grillbird Teriyaki, Beveridge Place Pub, Greenbridge Café, Curious Kidstuff, Avalon Glassworks, Meeples Games, Best of Hands Barrelhouse, Lady Jaye, Northwest Art and Frame, Pegasus Books

WEATHER INFO

–Winter Storm Warning alert in effect until 3 pm

–National Weather Service‘s snow-totals map

Yards are buried – Scott and Maria sent this photo of theirs in Gatewood:

And down at sea level, Sirkka Saboe photographed the Alki Point Lighthouse:

Got a photo or something else to contribute to our coverage? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you! More updates ahead,