VIDEO: Words of gratitude @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

The rain stopped just in time for tonight’s tree lighting at the biggest event of the West Seattle Junction Association‘s all-season Hometown Holidays celebration. The countdown was led by Jack Menashe, the Junction entrepreneur who is also responsible for West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, who offered words of gratitude first – thanking everyone for supporting local businesses amid the challenges posed by the pandemic and bridge closure. He also introduced the crowd to new WSJA executive director Chris Mackay. After the countdown/lighting, Santa stayed onstage to read a story you’ll likely recognize:

Elvis was this year’s host, with duties including everything from leading Christmas carols to inviting kids up onstage to ask about their holiday wishes;

Earlier in the afternoon, stage performances included the Endolyne Children’s Choir:

Hometown Holidays highlights in the week ahead include tomorrow’s Cocoa and Coat Drive – look for the booth at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska), 10 am-2 pm; bring “gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves” and you’ll get hot cocoa! Also ahead, the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday (December 9), 5 pm until “late.”