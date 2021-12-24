TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Christmas Eve 2021

6:18 AM Good morning! We hope you’re off today, but in case you’re not and have to head out, here’s the daily info:
WEATHER
The Christmas Eve forecast is for clouds, high in the 40s, a chance of rain, especially tonight, mixed with snow very late.
BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES, LIGHT RAIL
*Metro is on the Sunday schedule.
*Water Taxis are NOT running.
*Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route is on the Saturday schedule.
*Sound Transit is on the Sunday schedule.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
640th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings – today is treated as a regular Friday. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
South Park Bridge:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
