Remembering Steven A. Olson, 1956-2021

Family and friends are remembering Steven A. Olson, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Steven A. Olson (September 24, 1956 – June 8, 2021), died in a tragic auto accident in Federal Way. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Donald S. Olson. Steve was the first of four siblings and grew up near the Fauntleroy Ferry dock in West Seattle. Steve played many sports growing up but loved his time playing Gil Dobie football. He met and retained a number of friends from the sport. His brother-in-law Chris, for one. Steve graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1975 and went on to Wenatchee Valley Community College on a football scholarship.

Steve spent 36 years as general manager of our family business Ole and Charlie’s Marinas, first in Seattle, and then in Tacoma. Steve was a talented oil-painting artist. We all treasure the memories of his artwork. Famous northwest cowboy artist Fred Oldfield was his protege. Steve loved boating, and his sister’s family spent many years on regular trips to Lake Chelan and Lake Roosevelt boating, water-skiing, and just enjoying life. Steve spent an abundance of years sport fishing with his dad in Alaska. Steve had a huge passion for life, and that was evident when Steve entered the room. He had so many planned outings that the pandemic had changed, like a planned cruise once again to Alaska.

Steve leaves behind his mother Barbara, his partner Sandi, his sister Kim Mickelson (Chris), who was his best friend of 55 years, brothers Mark Olson (Janell), and Craig Olson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Christiana (George), Trine (Clint), Tristen, Matthew (Michelle), Marie (Dan), Jessica (Garrett), Luke (Willow), Lily, and many cousins. His Aunt Molly and Uncle Ed of Scottsdale, Arizona. And so many friends! Steve is dearly missed but will never be forgotten!

We also want to thank Federal Way officer Chris Mickelsen, who was first on the scene to help and the witness to the accident, Kristina, who cared for his dog and was there for him. Remembrances can be made to Medic One in his honor.