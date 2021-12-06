Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Monday

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

DONATION DRIVE: Dave Newman State Farm Agency (WSB sponsor) continues collecting warm clothes, 9 am-5 pm weekday dropoffs at the office (3435 California SW).

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) has a lobby full of donated, decorated trees – stop in 8 am-8 pm through Thursday, which is when they’ll be auctioned off as a charity fundraiser.

WINTER WANDER SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s “free, live, 10-day” holiday adventure around West Seattle continues, and you still have time to jump in and get started. 19 teams are already participating – Alice shared one of the selfies already sent in:

Go to her website to see how to play!

SAFETY CLASS: Free women’s personal-safety class online, 6 pm – registration link and other details are here.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are Monday nights’ three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar/holiday guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!