FRIDAY NIGHT: West Seattle beach walk

Just got word of this – the Seattle Aquarium‘s beach-naturalist program will return to West Seattle tomorrow (Friday, December 3rd) for a nighttime beach walk. This time of year, the low-low tides are at night, and it’ll be a minus-three-foot tide tomorrow night. The beach walk is at Constellation Park (look for the canopy at 63rd/Beach Drive) south of Alki Point, 8-10 pm, free, no registration required. Family-friendly, the aquarium tells us. More info here.