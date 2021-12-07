7 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Kingfisher, photographed by Matthew Olson)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead:

ADDY’S PET SHOP OPENS: 10 am-7 pm, it’s the first scheduled day of business for the new pet shop in Highland Park. (11th/Henderson)

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH: Senior Center of West Seattle‘s free (for members) holiday luncheon. “Celebrate the holiday season with a festive meal and entertainment. The December holiday lunch is free to members. Bonnie Birch Duo Holiday Show performs. Call ASAP to see if there’s still room. (4217 SW Oregon)

MEET 2 NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS: Noon online, join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce in hearing from City Councilmember-elect Sara Nelson and Port Commissioner-elect Hamdi Mohamed. Our preview explains how to watch/participate.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott continues leading weekly signwaving for racial justice at 16th/Holden, 4:30-6 pm.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, it’s the monthly meeting for updates on and questions about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Connection information is in our calendar listing.

MERRY & BRIGHT MUSIC NIGHT: Presented by/at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA AT THE LODGE: 7:30 pm, play free Stump! Trivia. (4209 SW Alaska)